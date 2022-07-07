Local Matters

July 7, 2022 - 2:18pm

Police seek information on missing Batavia man

posted by Howard B. Owens in missing person, batavia, news.

UPDATE:  Statement from Batavia PD: "Tyler Gulisano has been located. The Batavia Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided assistance."

Tyler Gulisano of Batavia is missing and was last seen on July 6 in the early morning hours after leaving the Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo.

A family member received a call from him at about 12:45 p.m. while he was at Seneca Texas Red Hots in Buffalo.

He may have been in an altered mental state, so there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Josh Girvin or the on-duty supervisor at the Batavia Police Department, without delay, at (585) 345-6350.

