September 28, 2019 - 3:04pm
Police trying to locate dirt bike rider fleeing on foot in quarry off of Circular Hill Road, Le Roy
posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, circular hill road, news.
A Le Roy PD officer is in a foot pursuit of a dirt bike rider in a quarry off of Circular Hill Road.
The rider failed to yield with when the officer tried to make a traffic stop.
Deputies are arriving on scene to assist in the search for the rider.
UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: A deputy is with a dirt bike on Gulf Road. Unclear if it's directly related to the previous report or if there is a rider with this bike.
UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: It sounds like at least one person is detained.