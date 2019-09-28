Police trying to locate dirt bike rider fleeing on foot in quarry off of Circular Hill Road, Le Roy

A Le Roy PD officer is in a foot pursuit of a dirt bike rider in a quarry off of Circular Hill Road.

The rider failed to yield with when the officer tried to make a traffic stop.

Deputies are arriving on scene to assist in the search for the rider.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m.: A deputy is with a dirt bike on Gulf Road. Unclear if it's directly related to the previous report or if there is a rider with this bike.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: It sounds like at least one person is detained.