Polka fans Sturr crazy for a night of fun and dancing at Batavia Downs

There was a polka party featuring the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra at Batavia Downs Thursday night while WBBZ taped four segments of the station's weekly show, Polka Buzz, for broadcast in May.

Sturr has won 18 Grammys for his polka albums and is the undisputed King of Polka.

Previously: Jimmy Sturr coming to Batavia to spread the love for Polka

Photos by Howard Owens.

Besides playing with Jimmy Sturr, Chris Caffery's other gig as lead guitarist for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.