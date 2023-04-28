Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 28, 2023 - 7:00am

Polka fans Sturr crazy for a night of fun and dancing at Batavia Downs

posted by Howard B. Owens in Jimmy Sturr, polka, music, arts, entertainment, news.

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023.jpg

There was a polka party featuring the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra at Batavia Downs Thursday night while WBBZ taped four segments of the station's weekly show, Polka Buzz, for broadcast in May.

Sturr has won 18 Grammys for his polka albums and is the undisputed King of Polka.  

PreviouslyJimmy Sturr coming to Batavia to spread the love for Polka

Photos by Howard Owens.

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-2.jpg

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-3.jpg

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-4.jpg

Besides playing with Jimmy Sturr, Chris Caffery's other gig as lead guitarist for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-5.jpg

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-6.jpg

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-7.jpg

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-8.jpg

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-9.jpg

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-10.jpg

jimmysturr.jpg

jimmy_sturr_batavia_downs_april_2023-12.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break