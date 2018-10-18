Portion of Asbury Road in Le Roy blocked off

Asbury Road between Harris Road in Le Roy and Black Street Road in Pavilion is closed for an unknown law enforcement incident.

We have not been able to contact a member of local law enforcement who is authorized to discuss the situation.

This portion of Asbury is closed to all traffic, including local traffic.

Witnesses say multiple patrol vehicles in emergency mode responded to the incident.

UPDATE (By Billie) 5:34 p.m.: This was a law enforcement situation that was resolved without incident. There were no injuries and no arrests. There's no threat to public safety.