Positions drawn for the NYSS Night of Champions at Batavia Downs

Press release:

Many dignitaries were on hand Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 11) at Batavia Downs to draw post positions for the eight divisions of the $1.8 million New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) that will be held during the Night of Champions on Saturday night (Sept. 14).

Kelly Young, who is the executive director of the Agriculture and New York State Horse Breeding and Development Fund, joined the Director/General Manager of Live Racing at Batavia Downs, Todd Haight in welcoming New York State Assemblyman Stephen Hawley to the Downs to serve his constituents in a little different fashion.

Hawley was the Honorary Drawmaster for this event and pulled pills alongside the President of the Western New York Horseman’s Association, Bruce Tubin.

Eight full fields of eight will pit 64 of the best horses bred in New York that were decided as a result of their competition throughout the state all summer.

Notable participants as expected are: 3-year-old trotting colt Gimpanzee (Chapter Seven-Steamy Windows) 1:52.4 ($1,145,996); 3-year-old pacing filly Zero Tolerance (Heston Blue Chip-Feelinglikeastar) 1:50.2 ($868,236); 3-year-old trotting filly Quincy Blue Chip (Chapter Seven-Sirenuse) 1:53.2 ($562,930); 3-year-old trotting filly Winndevie (Credit Winner-Vida De Vie) 1:54 ($467,932); 3-year-old pacing colt Shakethathouse (American Ideal-Shake That Junk) 1:47.4 ($452,804); 3-year-old pacing colt Hickfromfrenchlick (So Surreal-My Girl’s A Star) 1:48.4 ($414,427); 2-year-old trotting filly Hypnotic Am (Chapter Seven-Daydream Am S) 1:53 ($273,957); and 2-year-old pacing colt Groovy Joe (Roll With Joe-Chotat Milk) 1:52 ($174,595).