A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 229 West Main St., Batavia.

Possible injuries. A pregnant female is reported as one of the occupants. Medics requested to the scene for evaluations.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: One minor injury, requesting an evaluation.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: The vehicles have been moved into a parking lot.