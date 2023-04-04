Possible serious injuries reported in accident in Corfu

A motor vehicle accident with possible serious injury is reported in the area of 8966 Alleghany Road, Corfu, which is just north of Cohocton Road.

Corfu Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 6:32 p.m.: A second ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: Corfu command asks for a check on the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m.: Mercy Flight #8 out of Batavia is available and is requested to the scene.

UPDATE 6:43 p.m.: A landing zone is being established at Route 77 and Cohocton Road.

UPDATE 6:53 p.m.: The patient may be a child.

UPDATE 9 p.m.: According to Corfu Chief Greg Lang, the child suffered a possible back injury and was flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight. The child's father may have fallen asleep at the wheel. His Chevy sedan hit a driveway and went airborne, rolling over three or four times. He sustained a head injury and was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance. There is no other information available at this time.