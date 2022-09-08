Possible serious injury accident reported in Darien

A two-vehicle accident with possible serious injuries is reported on Route 77 at Reynolds Road, Darien.

One person is trapped, unconscious but breathing.

Darien Fire along with Corfu Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Mercy Flight out of Olean is on an in-air standby.

UPDATE 1:04 p.m.: Mercy Flight #6 out of Olean is dispatched. A truck is involved that was hauling about 30,000 pounds.

UPDATE 1:09 p.m.: Mercy Flight will land at Darien's fire hall.