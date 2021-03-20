Possible serious injury accident reported on Dublin Road, Bergen

A car has struck a utility pole in the area of 7634 Dublin Road, Bergen.

A person is trapped in the vehicle with possible serious injuries.

Dispatch is checking on the status of Mercy Flight.

Bergen Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 1:44 a.m.: This is a fatal accident. The coroner is on scene. The Sheriff's Crash Management Team is in scene. Preliminarily, it appears the vehicle was east bound and left the roadway, striking a couple of mailboxes before striking a utility pole and a tree. The pole was broken and the tree, with a trunk twice the size of the utility pole, was knocked over. It's believed the driver was the sole occupant.