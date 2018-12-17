Possible stabbing reported at Swan and Ellicott streets

An ambulance is requested to Swan and Ellicott for a subject with stab wounds.

Police are on scene.

A few minutes before there was a reported of an individual saying he was going to kill somebody and an officer was chasing a black male, bald, in a blue jacket.

Multiple police units are in the area.

UPDATE 12:04 a.m.: One person is in custody.

UPDATE 1 a.m.: The apparent stabbing victim left the scene with another individual while police chased a person they believe was the suspect in the stabbing. The possible suspect ran through the neighborhood but managed to return to the residence where the alleged stabbing took place and went into the basement. He was then spotted crawling out of a basement window (see second picture) and taken into custody. He has not yet been charged with a crime because the alleged victim was not available to interview by the time he was taken into custody. He was taken back to the station for questioning. The stabbing victim, as of 12:30 a.m., hadn't shown up at UMMC but he may be from Rochester and may have tried going to a Rochester-area hospital. There's no information available on how serious the wounds might be. There were no other suspects, no other people taken into custody, and no other injuries reported either to civilians or police.