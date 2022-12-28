Local Matters

December 28, 2022 - 1:42pm

Possibly three people injured in accident in Alabama

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Alabama.

A two-vehicle accident is reported at Knowlesville and Lewiston roads in Alabama.

Three people with possible injuries, including a child with a nose injury.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Oakfield asked to respond mutual aid.

UPDATE 1:44 p.m.: Oakfield fire police requested to Lewiston and Lockport Road.

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: There is a pickup truck with a fuel leak.

UPDATE 1:53 p.m.: A chief on scene asks dispatch to check on the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 1:54 p.m.: Mercy Flight out of Olean is would be a 40-minute ETA so the patient will use ground transport.  Also, code enforcement requested to the scene.

