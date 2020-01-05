Power outage in Le Roy, Stafford, Bethany, South Byron

A power outage has hit a major portion of the east side of Genesee County with more than 5,000 National Grid customers without power.

National Grid reports it is assessing the situation. There is no estimated time for power restoration at this time.

The power outage affects Le Roy, much of Stafford, Bethany, Byron, and South Byron and into Bergen.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: Crews have been assigned. Estimated time of restoration, 5:15 p.m.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m.: We're not sure when power was restored but according to National Grid, power has been restored to all but fewer than five customers.