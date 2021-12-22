Power outage reported along South Pearl Street Road

A power outage affecting 740 National Grid customers is reported along South Pearl Street Road and south nearly to Alexander Road, from the City of Batavia to near Darien.

The power outage was reported at 1:41 p.m.

It is unconfirmed if related, but there was a motor vehicle accident reported at 2901 South Pearl Street Road, Pembroke, at about the same time the outage started.

The estimated power restoration is 3:45 p.m.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: Power has been restored.