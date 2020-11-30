Power outage reported in Byron, South Byron and Bergen

More than 1,000 customers of National Grid are without power in the Byron, South Byron, and Bergen areas.

Power went out at about 4 p.m.

It's the only significant power outage in Genesee County but there are also three large outages reported just to the east in Monroe and Livingston counties.

We don't have information on what may have caused the outages.

National Grid estimates completing reports in Genesee County by 6 p.m.

UPDATE 4:34 p.m.: As soon as this was posted, the National Grid site shows that power has been restored to this area.