Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 19, 2022 - 12:07am

Power outage reported in the central part of Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in National Grid, power outage, batavia, news.

A power outage affecting 1,548 National Grid customers is reported in the central part of the City of Batavia.

It was first reported at 11:43 p.m.

National Grid expects to restore power by 1:45 a.m.

The outage is approximately from Tops on the west side, along West Main to Ellicott Street at Swan Street, north nearly East Avenue, cutting diagonally toward the State School for the Blind to nearly the Thruway.  It takes in both sides of Oak Street from Main to the Thruway.

UPDATE 12:36 p.m.: There are now fewer than 700 customers without power.  Power appears to have been restored to customers south of Main Street.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2022

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button