Power outage reported on east side of Batavia into Stafford, Bethany, and Byron

A power outage affecting more than 4,600 National Grid customers is reported in the northeast section of Batavia into Byron, Stafford and East Bethany.

A crew has yet to be assigned. There is not yet an ETA for repairs.

A dispatcher informed Batavia PD that several traffic lights are not functioning in the area.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m.: Dispatch has received calls from people concerned about the light being out at Route 33 and Batavia Stafford Townline Road. The concern is that people "coming over the hill" will not see the lights are out. A trooper is advised but the dispatcher said callers have been advised multiple lights are out in the area and law enforcement may not be available for that specific intersection.

UPDATE 11:21 a.m.: Statement from Batavia PD: "There is currently a power outage affecting some areas of the City. Remember that if you approach a traffic signal that is not functioning to treat it as a 4-way stop."

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: The estimated power restoration time for the Batavia-to-Byron outage is 1:15 p.m. For the outage to the east, the restoration time estimate is 12:45 p.m.

UPDATE Noon: Statement from National Grid -- "Earlier today a faulty piece of equipment at a substation resulted in the loss of electricity service for around 4,800 customers in the Batavia area. Our crews are making repairs and they should all be restored at around 1 p.m."

UPDATE 1:41 p.m.: It appears power has been restored to both areas.