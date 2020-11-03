Preliminary Genesee County Election Results

These results do not include absentee/mail-in ballots (there are more than 3,000) and have not yet been certified.

President:

Donald Trump, 17,340

Joe Biden, 7.048

Joe Jorgensen, 412

Howie Hawkins, 83

Brock Pierce, 45

State Supreme Court Justice, 8th District

Amy Martoche, 7229

Gerald Greenan, 16,186

NY-27 Congressional

Nate McMurray, 6,497

Chris Jacobs, 17,126

Duane Whitmer, 480

61st State Senate

Jacqui Berger, 5.671

Ed Rath, 17,937

139th Assembly District

Steve Hawley, 20,594

Mark Glogowski, 1,614

Genesee County Sherrif

William Sheron, 17,086

David Krzemien, 6,962

Batavia City Council At-Large

Sam DiSalvo, 2,119

Jeremy Karas, 2,755

Alabama Town Council

Terry Thompson, 295

Kevin Veazey, 465

Le Roy Town Council

Ron Pangrazio, 1,752

Write-In, 965

Pavilion Highway Superintendent: