November 3, 2020 - 10:52pm
Preliminary Genesee County Election Results
These results do not include absentee/mail-in ballots (there are more than 3,000) and have not yet been certified.
President:
- Donald Trump, 17,340
- Joe Biden, 7.048
- Joe Jorgensen, 412
- Howie Hawkins, 83
- Brock Pierce, 45
State Supreme Court Justice, 8th District
- Amy Martoche, 7229
- Gerald Greenan, 16,186
NY-27 Congressional
- Nate McMurray, 6,497
- Chris Jacobs, 17,126
- Duane Whitmer, 480
61st State Senate
- Jacqui Berger, 5.671
- Ed Rath, 17,937
139th Assembly District
- Steve Hawley, 20,594
- Mark Glogowski, 1,614
Genesee County Sherrif
- William Sheron, 17,086
- David Krzemien, 6,962
Batavia City Council At-Large
- Sam DiSalvo, 2,119
- Jeremy Karas, 2,755
Alabama Town Council
- Terry Thompson, 295
- Kevin Veazey, 465
Le Roy Town Council
- Ron Pangrazio, 1,752
- Write-In, 965
Pavilion Highway Superintendent:
- James Cleveland, 794
- Todd Hackett, 282