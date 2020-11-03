Local Matters

November 3, 2020 - 10:52pm

Preliminary Genesee County Election Results

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, notify.

These results do not include absentee/mail-in ballots (there are more than 3,000) and have not yet been certified.

President:

  • Donald Trump, 17,340
  • Joe Biden, 7.048
  • Joe Jorgensen, 412
  • Howie Hawkins, 83
  • Brock Pierce, 45

State Supreme Court Justice, 8th District

  • Amy Martoche, 7229
  • Gerald Greenan, 16,186

NY-27 Congressional 

  • Nate McMurray, 6,497
  • Chris Jacobs, 17,126
  • Duane Whitmer, 480

61st State Senate

  • Jacqui Berger, 5.671
  • Ed Rath, 17,937

139th Assembly District

  • Steve Hawley, 20,594
  • Mark Glogowski, 1,614

Genesee County Sherrif

  • William Sheron, 17,086
  • David Krzemien, 6,962

Batavia City Council At-Large

  • Sam DiSalvo, 2,119
  • Jeremy Karas, 2,755

Alabama Town Council

  • Terry Thompson, 295
  • Kevin Veazey, 465

Le Roy Town Council

  • Ron Pangrazio, 1,752
  • Write-In, 965

Pavilion Highway Superintendent:

  • James Cleveland, 794
  • Todd Hackett, 282

