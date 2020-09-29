Local Matters

September 29, 2020 - 10:10am

President tweets about local 'Trump Trailers'

posted by Howard B. Owens in Donald Trump, corfu, pembroke, news.

Overnight, President Donald Trump shared with his more than 86 million Twitter followers a video of the five "Trump Trailers" that were painted "Trump 2020" by local residents and paraded more than a week ago on routes 33, 77 and 5 on the west side of Genesee County.

The tweet has been retweeted 19,000 times and liked more than 84,000 times. The video now has more than one million views.

Previously: Photos: Five trailers supporting Trump's reelection put on display in western part of Genesee County

