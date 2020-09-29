September 29, 2020 - 10:10am
President tweets about local 'Trump Trailers'
Thank you #Truckers4Trump! pic.twitter.com/leBrV3wo0J— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2020
Overnight, President Donald Trump shared with his more than 86 million Twitter followers a video of the five "Trump Trailers" that were painted "Trump 2020" by local residents and paraded more than a week ago on routes 33, 77 and 5 on the west side of Genesee County.
The tweet has been retweeted 19,000 times and liked more than 84,000 times. The video now has more than one million views.
