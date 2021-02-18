Production at Texas refineries disrupted by weather, driving gas prices higher

Press release:

Statement from AAA’s national office regarding Gulf Coast refineries and gas prices:

Since Monday, the national gas price average has increased seven cents to $2.575 ($2.58). This quick four-day jump is a direct result of all major Gulf Coast refineries being impacted by the recent storm, which has caused gas supplies to tighten and pump prices to increase.

The situation is very similar to a Gulf Coast hurricane’s impact. Refineries come offline, and until damage (if any) is assessed and operations are back up and running, supply is tight, especially with road conditions and power outages (mostly in Texas) reducing fuel deliveries – if stations even have power to accept them.

Until things thaw out and Gulf Coast refineries are running again (likely early next week), we do expect more expensive pump prices across the country, varying another 5-15 cents.

We urge motorists in the impacted areas to stay off the road and not rush to get gas. Gasoline will flow into stations as power is restored and roads are cleared. We are seeing temporary outages, not a shortage. On Monday the Colonial Pipeline reported no impact from the storm, which will aid in refueling quickly once roads can be traveled.

As in any national or local state of emergency, AAA expects gas prices to be held in check -- up and down the gasoline supply chain -- including prices set by refiners, distributors and dealers. If motorists are concerned about price gouging, they should contact their state’s Attorney General office.

Today’s (2/18/21) local gas price update:

The New York State average is $2.65 – up 5 cents since Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.61.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages: