April 27, 2022 - 11:11pm
Professional soccer team from Rochester to play game at Van Detta on May 4
posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, soccer, batavia, van detta stadium.
Flower City Union, a professional soccer team in Rochester playing its inaugural season, is coming to Batavia on May at 7:30 p.m. for a game against California United Strikers.
The teams are part of the National Independent Soccer Association, a third division professional soccer league. The team is partly fan-owned.
"This is very cool to have this game in Batavia," said Michael Bromley, athletic director for Batavia City Schools.
The game will be played at Van Detta Stadium.
The price of the game is $10. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.flowercityunion.com.
