Propane leak reported on County Line Road, Alden, with evacuation ordered in area

Erie County emergency crews are working a propane leak at 820 County Line Road, Alden, and Darien Fire has been requested to assist with an evacuation within a half-mile of that address.

Traffic is being shut down between 7 Day Road and Alley Road Road.

There are about 20 residential homes that will be asked to evacuate.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.: Residents from 400 7 Day Road to the west will be asked to evacuate. Corfu Fire dispatched, mutual aid.

UPDATE 1:24 p.m.: State Police are assisting with the evacuation.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: The valve has been shut off. All residents can return.