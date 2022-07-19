July 19, 2022 - 1:14pm
Propane leak reported on County Line Road, Alden, with evacuation ordered in area
Erie County emergency crews are working a propane leak at 820 County Line Road, Alden, and Darien Fire has been requested to assist with an evacuation within a half-mile of that address.
Traffic is being shut down between 7 Day Road and Alley Road Road.
There are about 20 residential homes that will be asked to evacuate.
UPDATE 1:15 p.m.: Residents from 400 7 Day Road to the west will be asked to evacuate. Corfu Fire dispatched, mutual aid.
UPDATE 1:24 p.m.: State Police are assisting with the evacuation.
UPDATE 2:12 p.m.: The valve has been shut off. All residents can return.
Recent comments