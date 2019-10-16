Proposed reorganization of planning department could save some money, provide more service

With a senior planner leaving the Genesee County Planning Department for a private-sector job, Planning Director Felipe Oltramari said he sees it as an opportunity to reorganize his department in a way he thinks will be more efficient and help the county save some money.

Oltramari told members of the Public Service Committee on Tuesday that he would like to promote analyst Erin Pence to deputy planning director and create a position of GIS (Geographic Information Systems) clerk, thus eliminating the position of senior planner.

The reorganization, if approved by the Legislature during the budget process, would reduce costs in the department for 2020 by $4,000 and Oltramari said his five-year projection shows continued savings for at least that period of time.

In recent years, Oltramari's staff has consisted of a senior planner (a union-represented position) and an analyst (a non-union management position) and one assistant. The cost savings would be a result of reclassifying the senior planner position into an assistant position.

Oltramari said one of the things he learned after Derik Kane as senior planner for a position with LaBella and Associates is that one reason senior planners tend to stay in such county jobs -- and it's not just Genesee County -- is because the pay scale for the position tends to top out at about the six-year mark at which point, there are better private sector opportunities.

And since Genesee County's pay scale for that position is about 25 percent less than the market rate, it makes it even harder to hire and retain qualified personnel. Oltramari said he understood why that pay for that position was set at the rate it is at, since it's a union position, raising pay to market-rate would necessitate wage increases for personnel in other departments at the same current rate.

The reorganization will also help the planning department provide better service with GIS. Data entry and data management for GIS is time-intensive.

The county GIS map provides a lot of information to the community about tax parcels, jurisdictions, roads, streams and waterways, pipelines, fire hydrants, and a dozen or more other data points of interest.

The GIS system is also used by emergency dispatch, fire departments and local law enforcement for responding to incidents. The GIS system ties into CAD (Computer Assisted Dispatch)( system in every patrol car. The information can get pretty granular and is ever-changing.

Keeping up with the information to ensure the database stays current is time-consuming, Oltramari said.

Pence currently handles the data maintenance and has little time to pursue opportunities to expand the system's functionality.

In her new role, she would supervise the data management position and work on expanding GIS services for the public and county agencies. For example, Oltramari said, it would be useful to have GIS provide road closure information.

As deputy planner, Pence would also take on the duties of a senior planner.