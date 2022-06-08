Public asked to help local person in connection with theft of benches from a local business

Batavia PD is looking for a person of interest in association with the theft of benches from a local business.

The name of the business nor location were released by the department.

The person of interest and vehicle associated with that person are shown in the photos.

The bottom photo is of a bench identical to the ones that were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicole McGinnis at (585) 345-6350 or the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.