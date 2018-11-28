Local Matters

November 28, 2018 - 12:21pm

Public forum in Alexander tonight on $12.6 million in improvements at school district

posted by Howard B. Owens in alexander csd, alexander, news, notify.

The Alexander Central School District has proposed a $12.6 million capital improvement package that includes lights for the football field, a new transportation building and classroom improvements.

The district will host a public forum on the package at 7 o'clock tonight in the auditorium.

There is an election schedule Monday to ask district voters whether to approve the package.

The transportation building is the largest part of the package, with an estimated cost of $6.9 million.

The proposal calls for the demolition of the existing transportation facility and the construction of a new bus garage.

The cost of lighting the football field is expected to come in at more than $400,000.

The district is proposing borrowing more than $10 million and spending $1.9 million from the capital reserve fund.

The ballot proposition anticipates an increase in the tax levy to help pay for the project but doesn't specify how much the levy might increase, if at all.

