May 19, 2020 - 5:52pm

Public Health reports one new positive COVID-19 case in Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press Release:

  • As of 2:00 p.m.
    • Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 173 positive cases
      • The positive case resides in Batavia.
      • The individual is in their 70’s.
      • The newly positive individual was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
      • 2 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
      • 1 of the total active positive cases is hospitalized.
    • Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 169 positive cases
      • Both positive cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
      • One individual is in their 60’s and one individual is in their 70’s.
      • One of the previous positive community cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
      • 17 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.  Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility.  We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.           

 Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases
 

