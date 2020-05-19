Public Health reports one new positive COVID-19 case in Genesee County

Press Release:

As of 2:00 p.m. Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 173 positive cases The positive case resides in Batavia. The individual is in their 70’s. The newly positive individual was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. 2 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. 1 of the total active positive cases is hospitalized. Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 169 positive cases Both positive cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center One individual is in their 60’s and one individual is in their 70’s. One of the previous positive community cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. 17 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.



