May 19, 2020 - 5:52pm
Public Health reports one new positive COVID-19 case in Genesee County
Press Release:
- As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 173 positive cases
- The positive case resides in Batavia.
- The individual is in their 70’s.
- The newly positive individual was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- 2 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 1 of the total active positive cases is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 169 positive cases
- Both positive cases are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
- One individual is in their 60’s and one individual is in their 70’s.
- One of the previous positive community cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 17 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
