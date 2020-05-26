May 26, 2020 - 7:15pm
Public Health reports one new positive COVID-19 case in Genesee County
Press release:
New Cases
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 181 positive cases.
- The positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive case is in their 50s.
- The positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Four of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received five new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 208 positive cases.
- One of the new positive individuals resides in Ridgeway, one of the positive individuals resides in Yates, one of the positive individuals resides in Shelby and one of the positive individuals resides in Albion.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
- Of the new positive cases one individual is in their 20s, one of the individuals is in their 30s, one of the individuals is in their 40s, one of the individuals is in their 60s and one of the individuals is in their 80s.
- None of the new positive cases were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eleven of the previous positive community cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Twenty of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are truly saddened to receive word that 2 of our residents have died related to COVID-19. Both of the residents lived at Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of each of these individuals during this very difficult time.
