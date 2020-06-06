Public Health reports one new positive COVID-19 case in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received 4 more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has 3 new positive cases (bringing the total to 242) and Genesee has 1 (bringing the total to 195).

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff. All of the new positive cases are community members and none of them were under quarantine prior to testing positive.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and locations. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.

In this morning’s address, Governor Cuomo announced churches can have services starting immediately with up to 25% of their building capacity. Social distancing, face coverings and proper hygiene must be followed. All churches also have to have a completed business safety plan in place. www.forward.ny.gov/

Now that we are halfway through Phase 2 we ask residents to continue social distancing, mask-wearing, and proper hygiene. Even when you are outside, the virus can be spread. We also ask residents to be respectful of the business owners and wear masks while you are in their establishment. If you are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition, call the business and ask for curbside delivery. We can all show people that we care and respect them by continuing these practices to keep everyone safe.