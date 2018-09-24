Local Matters

September 24, 2018 - 7:59pm

P.W. Minor working on restructuring plan, may or may not result in jobs lost

posted by Howard B. Owens in p.w. minor, batavia, news, notify, business.

P.W. Minor this morning filed a notice with the NYS Department of Labor of possible layoffs and a possible plant closing but that doesn't necessarily mean anybody will lose their job, according to Brian Benedict, the company's VP of sales.

He said CEO Hundley Elliotte is in town this week working with management on a restructuring plan. Some of the options include both keeping the plant open and retaining all current employees, Benedict said. 

"As of today, there have been no layoffs," Benedict said. "By filing the warn (notice) we were just following the letter of the law."

All of the work crew today was sent home and they are not expected to return to 3 Treadeasy Ave., Batavia, tomorrow. Benedict said at this point he doesn't know when they will start working again.

"We will know a lot more by Wednesday afternoon," Benedict said.

In the Warn Notice, P.W. Minor informed the state potential layoffs could mean a loss of 42 jobs, or all 82 jobs at the plant and cited "economic reasons" for the potential layoffs.

Elliotte's investment firm Tidewater + Associates acquired the shoe company from Pete Zeliff in February. Zeliff and then partner Andrew Young saved the 151-year-old company from certain ruin in 2014.

September 24, 2018 - 8:26pm
John Roach
Since the local owners, after getting all that GCEDC money and then sold the company, will we get any of the GCEDC money back if they close up?

