Questions for the NY-27 candidates: What about the Muckdogs?

We asked each of the candidates in the NY-27 special election in April: If you represent NY-27 what will you do to ensure professional minor league baseball stays in Batavia?

Nate McMurray:

As your next congressman, I will work with the team, the MLB, and Batavia officials towards a solution to securing the necessary funding for the Muckdogs. Preserving cultural treasures like them here in Western New York is something we can all assist in by spreading awareness about the team to a broader regional audience, participating in team events, attending games and sponsoring group outings to the ballpark for seniors and other groups. I am also proud to promote the Muckdogs and related events on my widely viewed social media platforms.

Chris Jacobs:

“Minor league baseball teams, like the Batavia Muckdogs, are cornerstones of our communities and major drivers of local economies. I’m saddened by the prospect of the Muckdogs leaving Batavia, but I’m not going to give up. In Congress I plan to use my office to meet with the owners and MLB officials to find a workable solution so families can continue to make memories and our local economy can continue to benefit.”

Are there questions you would like to ask the NY-27 candidates that are specific to Genesee County (not national political questions, but specific to the local community): Email them to [email protected] We'll present the answers in the same format.

