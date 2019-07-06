Local Matters

July 6, 2019 - 11:19am

Ramble delayed by rain, schedule remains the same

The annual Ramble Music and Arts Festival is delayed by rain but the show will go on, said organizer Paul Draper.

As the weather clears, bands will perform at their previously scheduled slots.  

The current storm passing through the region is expected to last two hours with rain in the forecast off and on throughout the day until 6 p.m.  The Ramble will continue until 10 p.m. 

