Randolph beats OAE in Far West championship game

A great football season for the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba team came to an end on Monday when the Aggies lost to Randolph in the Far West Regional Championship for Class D, 42-26.

Noah Currier, Connor Scott, Bodie Hyde all scored touchdowns and Kyle Porter had a 26-yard fumble recovery for a TD, but it wasn't enough to overcome a big game for Randolph's Xander Hind, who gained 276 yards on 48 carries. He scored five touchdowns.

Currier had 16 carries for 166 yards.

Brayden Smith led the defense with 17 tackles. Hyde had 12 Tackles, and Aiden Warner had 13 tackles.

"Hats off to Randolph," said Aggies' Head Coach Tyler Winter. "They were a physical football team that played a style we struggled with tonight. They stayed ahead of the chains, and we couldn't get anything rolling on either side of the ball. I wish them the best of luck the rest of the way. My heart hurts for these seniors that have given so much to this program. But they're walking out the door with no regrets and a heck of a football resume. I couldn't be more proud of them. For the underclassmen, the quest for the three-peat is coming soon."

Photos by Kristin Smith.