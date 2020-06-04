Ranzenhofer endorses Jacobs for Congress

Press release:

New York State Senator Mike Ranzenhofer (SD-61) endorsed Chris Jacobs for Congress (NY-27) today.

“I have had the honor of serving with Chris Jacobs as a State Senator for four years now, and I can say with all sincerity he has always put the needs of Western New York at the forefront of his agenda," Senator Ranzenhofer said. "Chris has served our state and our region with integrity and dedication, and he cares deeply about the men, women, and families of Western New York.

"I can think of no one more qualified or more prepared to fight for us as our next Congressman, especially at a time when we are in dire need of conservative leadership in Washington. I am proud to endorse Chris Jacobs for New York’s 27th Congressional District.”

“I am deeply grateful to be endorsed by Senator Ranzenhofer," Jacobs said. "It has been a pleasure serving in the Senate and representing Erie County with him; he has always been a strong, dedicated advocate for our region, and for our conservative values.

"I have been honored to serve Western New York in the Senate and I look forward to fighting for our region in Congress in June and ensuring that we restore strong conservative leadership to this seat. Senator Ranzenhofer’s support makes me confident we can develop a strong coalition of local leaders to ensure a bright and prosperous future for Western New York.”

Jacobs is also the only candidate to receive the endorsement of United States President Donald Trump, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Congresswomen Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Former Congressman Jack Quinn (R- NY), NYS Senator Patrick Gallivan, NYS Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, NYS Assemblyman Mike Norris, and Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard.