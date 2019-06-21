Ranzenhofer knocks Legislature for 'misplaced priorities' at end of session

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has issued the following statement:

“This session was full of missed opportunities and misplaced priorities. From the convening of the session in January, through yesterday, we saw bill after bill filled with items that voters did not want and that hurt Western New York.

“The budget, filled with billions of dollars in new taxes for this year alone, is set to increase taxes by $4.5 billion next year. To make matters worse, Democrats gave less funding to our Western New York roads and bridges. Our schools also saw less aid proportionally.

“We saw, just this week alone, numerous times when Downstate members negatively spoke about Upstate residents. Despite the calls to be one unified state and the promise that Upstate would not be overlooked, this session had a disproportionately negative affect on Upstate’s economy and way of life. Late term abortion, driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, billions in new taxes and mandates on farmers are just some of the examples. Instead of passing the “Victims’ Justice Agenda,” the Majority was focused on delivering for criminals, with the “Criminals’ Bill of Rights.” All of this while our taxpayers were left behind.”