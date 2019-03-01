Ranzenhofer presses for NYS to 're-open for business'
Press release:
Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer is advocating for a new set of common-sense solutions to address New York’s ailing business climate so that more hard-working families can live, work and thrive in Western New York.
The Re-Open New York for Business Plan is in response to Senate Democrats outright rejection of the Amazon HQ2 project, costing New Yorkers 25,000 new jobs and $27.5 billion in revenue.
The new plan would help reinvigorate the state economy and establish countless job opportunities for middle-class workers while beginning to undo some of the damage Senate Democrats have done by stopping the Amazon HQ2 project.
“When Senate Democrats turned down 25,000 new jobs, they sent a clear message to job-creators across the nation that New York is closed for business,” said Ranzenhofer. “That is why I am fighting to reopen New York for business by enacting each one of these sensible tax and economic development reforms.”
The comprehensive jobs plan includes:
• Fighting for Meaningful Tax Cuts for Small Businesses, including a $495 million income tax exemption for Small Businesses & Farmers, as well as a STAR program for Small Businesses, achieving another $275 million in savings;
• Fighting to Cut Burdensome Energy Taxes, including the elimination of the 18-A Regulatory Assessment, and building upon the successful elimination of the Senate Democrats’ 18-A surcharge;
• Making the Property Tax Cap Permanent, currently, a temporary measure which has saved taxpayers $37 billion since its inception;
• Opposing any new taxes to balance the budget, including the Governor’s plan to impose new taxes on internet purchases and prescription drugs, among other fees in the Executive Budget proposal;
• Pushing for much-needed needed reform of the Public Authorities Control Board, so one person can never again misuse their vote to impede job growth and progress for New York; and
• Calling upon the Governor and Legislature to enact comprehensive regulatory reform for small businesses across the state this year.
Michael has been senator since '09 , it seems to me that NY closed for business while he was in office or he's had 9 years to do something about it. I believe he's another one of those guys who spends taxpayer time writing press releases and getting Nothing done. One thing for sure is the buck doesn't stop with him. Point the finger at opposing party and look forward to the weekend.
