Ranzenhofer votes against budget because of new taxes

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) voted against the newly enacted 2019-2020 New York State Budget. Senator Ranzenhofer has issued the following statement:

“The new fiscal plan makes New York State even more expensive. The new budget raises taxes by $1.4 billion this year and another $4.6 billion next year. It imposes new taxes on almost everything and anything, including internet purchases, shopping bags, prescription drugs, rental cars, real estate transactions and energy bills. All of these taxes will make it more expensive to live, work and retire in our state.

“The new plan also fails to invest in Western New York’s highways, roads and bridges. In fact, it cuts tens of millions of dollars in state funding for infrastructure improvements. Now, local highway crews will have even fewer resources to repair our crumbling roads and bridges.

“Simply put, this is a bad budget for hardworking Western New Yorkers. Under this misguided budget, New York State will continue to experience the steepest population loss in the United States. This irresponsible plan will exacerbate Upstate’s economic challenges and force even more Upstate residents to leave for more affordable states.”

