Ranzenhofer votes against proposed state budget

Press release:

Senate Democrats advanced their one-house budget resolution today. State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) voted against it.

Senator Ranzenhofer has issued the following statement:

“Today’s budget resolution takes more hard-earned dollars from taxpayers. It hikes taxes by $2 billion in the first year alone. It also imposes many new and increased taxes, including on Internet purchases, paper bags, prescription drugs, driving, and real estate purchases.

“Under this misguided budget proposal, New York State will continue to experience the steepest population loss in the United States. This irresponsible plan will exacerbate Upstate’s economic challenges and force even more Upstate residents to leave for more affordable states.

“All of these taxes will make it more expensive to live, work and retire in our state. Simply put, this plan doesn’t work for the residents of our community.”