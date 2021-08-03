August 3, 2021 - 8:18pm
Rath calls on Cuomo to resign immediately
posted by Howard B. Owens in Ed Rath, 61st senate district, news, Andrew Cuomo.
Press release from Sen. Edward Rath:
The findings of the Attorney General’s report are extremely concerning and downright disgusting. The upsetting details of this report speak for themselves. If the Governor does not resign, the State Legislature must act immediately. Out of respect for the victims, further inaction regarding this matter is simply unacceptable.
