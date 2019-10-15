Rear-end accident on Alexander Road sends two people to the hospital

A driver is suspected of following another car too closely on Route 98 in Alexander on Sunday at 7:02 p.m. when it struck another car that was also traveling northbound near Dodgeson Road.

Possible charges are pending following a blood analysis, according to the accident report filed by Deputy Brock Cummings.

James J. Moscicki, 39, of Geise Road, Attica, was reportedly driving a 1991 Ford sedan when the car struck a 2005 Pontiac sedan on Alexander Road. The Pontiac was driven by Laqueasha M. Taylor, 26, of Bank Street, Batavia.

After being struck, Taylor's vehicle began to spin, heading in a northwest direction and came to a rest on the west side of the road facing south. Moscicki's vehicle continued traveling northwest and struck a fire hydrant. It then came to rest on the west shoulder facing north.

Both Moscicki and Taylor were transported by Mercy EMS to UMMC for evaluation of complaints of pain in their arms and shoulders.

Athena M. Short, 28, a passenger in Moscicki's vehicle, was not injured.

Illustration: Accident report drawing of the accident scene.