Recent inspection forces closure of South Lyon Street Bridge in Batavia

Statement from County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens:

Due to a recent bridge inspection, the South Lyon Street bridge over the Tonawanda Creek in the City of Batavia will be closed to all traffic effective 8/31/2021 until further notice. The bridge is located between Main St (Rt 5) and South Main Street.

The bridge had been load posted for 5 ton loads for some time, but a very recent inspection has determined that the bridge can no longer handle the minimum allowable loads of 3 tons. A bridge replacement is under design and it is scheduled to be replaced completely with a new 2-lane structure. It is expected that the design will be completed in November and that advertising of construction bids can be completed at that time. The new bridge should be open to the public by the end of September 2022.

The County and City of Batavia will be coordinating the posting of a detour once the bridge is closed. Any questions regarding the closure may be directed to Deputy Hwy Supt David Wozniak or Asst County Engineer Laura Wadhams at (585) 344-8508.