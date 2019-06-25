Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 25, 2019 - 12:08am

Reception night before Medal of Honor ceremony honors David Bellavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in David Bellavia, news, Medal of Honor, batavia.

img_5403.jpg

This evening, David Bellavia, with his wife and family at his side, was honored in a reception attended top Army leaders, previous Medal of Honor winners, and many of the men he served with in Iraq.

For the combat veterans in Washington to witness Bellavia receiving the Medal of Honor, it is the first time they've been together as a group since Iraq. The greetings were those of brothers, with great warmth.

Top photo: David Bellavia speaking with Leroy Petry, who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in Afghanistan in 2008 during Operation Enduring Freedom.

img_5393.jpg

David Bellavia receives a pin from Sherwood Goldberg, a civilian aid to the Secretary of the Army.

bellaviaware-1.jpg

David Bellavia and Michael Ware. Ware was embedded with Bellavia's unit in Fallujah and witnessed Bellavia's actions on Nov. 10, 2004.

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button