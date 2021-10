Steve Foster and Tim Adams cut the ribbon on the Valerie-Lynn Memorial Garden Patio at The "Original" Red Osier Landmark Restaurant. The patio was built in honor of Valerie Di Falco and Lynda Bird. It will provide the patrons of the restaurant with another option to enjoy the space. It is complete with outdoor heaters, seating, a patio bar, a full menu, and special patio appetizers.

Photo courtesy the Chamber of Commerce.