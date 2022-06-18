Red Osier's new outdoor dining and entertainment patio drawing weekend crowds

When Steve Foster and Tim Adams, owners of the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford, their small ideas often grow into grand ideas.

In the spring of 2021, for example, the decision to clean up the area behind the restaurant -- move a dumpster to the back of the property and remove the wood structures from behind the building -- just as a clean-up project. Once the area was clear, Foster that maybe they could put some gravel down, install some tables and chairs and have a small outdoor dining area at a time when COVID protocols were still in place.

"A close local friend who was helping with the demo joked about a 'man cave' at the restaurant," Foster told The Batavian. "Tim and I agreed, but not so much a 'mancave' but an outdoor entertaining area that you would envision seeing in Florida -- an area that is not directly on a busy street, but a nice casual and inviting area to enjoy our country views. We named the patio after our aunts, Valerie DiFalco and Lynda Bird. Both were very influential in our lives and loved the outdoors and more importantly loved to entertain."

So now what you will find out back isn't gravel and a few tables. Rather, there is a full concrete patio, redwood cover, a couple of dozen tables, a bar with seating, and enough space for a small rock, country, pop, or jazz combo to keep the space hoppin'.

"As we built the patio, we had a mindset to have a big enough area where we could host live entertainment, something that is seen in a lot of patio bars in Florida," Foster said. "Our area is full of local talent and we wanted to have a nice space where they would be comfortable to play. We wanted music that is not genre specific but goes with our casual fine dining feel."

The patio has seating for 65 patrons. The seats are often all taken on Friday and Saturday evenings -- the nights when there is live entertainment on the patio.

"We offer a 'lighter eats' menu on the patio, which I believe has been valuable," Foster said. "We didn't want patrons to think they had to come out and get a prime and lobster dinner, although they can if they want to. We wanted a salad and sandwich option. There are already plans to add live entertainment to Sundays due to the overall success of the patio along with hosting car cruises and tailgate parties throughout the patio season. "

The Red Osier Landmark Restaurant is located at 6492 Main St., Stafford. Phone: (585) 343-6972 (the restaurant takes reservations). The restaurant is closed for dining on Mondays and opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.