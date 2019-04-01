Regional gas prices higher, but lower than last year's average

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.69, up 6 cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.66. The New York State average is $2.73 – up 3 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.77. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.65 (up 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.61 (up 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.71 (no change since last week)

Rochester -- $2.69 (up 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.70 (up 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.67 (no change since last week)

Watertown -- $2.73 (up 2 cents since last week)

Decreasing gasoline stocks and peak refinery maintenance season have helped to push pump prices higher as the spring driving season moves into full swing. In its latest weekly petroleum status report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released new data that shows total domestic stocks of gasoline are down.

EIA’s data revealed that refineries across the nation are operating at lower capacity. The lower rate means that as refineries continue to switch operations to make increased levels of summer blend gasoline, gas prices will likely continue to increase as gasoline production stabilizes to meet demand.