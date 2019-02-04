Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 4, 2019 - 10:04am

Region's gas prices again lower for the week

posted by Howard B. Owens in gas prices, news.

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.26, no change from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.60. The New York State average is $2.49 – down 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.77. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.53 (down 2 cents since last week)
Buffalo -- $2.53 (down 2 cents since last week)
Ithaca -- $2.37 (down 1 cent since last week)
Rochester -- $2.44 (down 2 cents since last week)
Rome -- $2.47 (down 1 cent since last week)
Syracuse -- $2.38 (down 1 cent since last week)
Watertown -- $2.47 (down 2 cents since last week)

In its latest report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that demand for gasoline hit 9.6 million barrels per day, which would be considered average during the busy summer driving season, but not typical during winter, which is a usually low demand season. Either the preliminary rate is off (EIA may revise it later this year when it releases final figures for the month) or the weather forced motorists to fuel up.

Given the weather conditions across much of the country over the past two weeks, motorists are likely driving less. If the estimate is not revised, one reason for the jump could be that the weather led motorists to fill up and stockpile ahead of storms. Despite the increase in demand, the country’s high level of gasoline stocks may keep average pump prices in check.

Prices are down across the region today. The increased stock level may help to stabilize prices, while feeding growing domestic gasoline demand.

February 4, 2019 - 10:18am
Rich Richmond
Rich Richmond's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 10 min ago
Joined: Mar 29 2011 - 4:50pm

I paid $2.07 in Henrietta at the Kwik-Fill on Route 15 on Sunday.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button