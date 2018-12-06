Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 6, 2018 - 5:01pm

Resident seeks help recovering stolen bike

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

fb_img_15438926964071531.jpg

Mary DelPlato is hoping a reader can help her recover her stolen bicycle, if not provide information to the police that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator.

DelPlato said the bike looks just like the one in the photo but older.

She said it was stolen off of her front porch on Holland Avenue sometime between 7 and 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

If you have information that can assist in the case, call Batavia PD at (585) 345-6350.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button