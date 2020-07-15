Local Matters

July 15, 2020 - 5:24pm

Residents of Alexander and Pembroke latest to test positive for COVID-19

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, covid-19, coronavirus.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19. for a total of 238 positive cases.
    • The positive individuals reside in Alexander and Pembroke.
    • One of the positive individuals is in their 20s and one is in their 40s.
    • The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
    • Twenty-seven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states. This number is accurate but due to a lag in receiving the report from the state system, these individuals may have reported in previous to today.
    • No individuals are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received zero new positive case of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 269 positive cases.
    • One new individual is on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
    • We are saddened to report that we received notification of a COVID-19 related death of one of our Orleans County residents. The individual was a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad time.

