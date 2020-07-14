July 14, 2020 - 6:24pm
Residents of Batavia and Pembroke latest to test positive for COVID-19
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 236 positive cases.
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia and Pembroke.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 40s and one is in their 60s.
- The positive individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- No new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive case of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 269 positive cases.
- Five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Six of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.