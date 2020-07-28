Retired emergency dispatcher pleads guilty in child pornography case

A retired emergency dispatcher entered a guilty plea today one count of possession of sexual performance by a child less than than 16 years old, a Class E felony.

Under terms of the plea deal, James E. Tripp, 58, of Batavia, will be sentenced at a later date to 90 days in jail and 10 years of probation. He was also required to forfeit devices seized by law enforcement during the investigation.

Tripp will also become a registered sex offender.

State Police arrested Tripp in January following a more-than-two-year investigation that included interviews and a search of his residence. Today's plea satisfies three counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

During his career as a dispatcher -- he worked full-time for 22 years and part-time after 2016 -- Tripp was honored multiple times for his service, including named the state's top dispatcher in 2015.