Richmond Friends honor 2020 and 2021 volunteers

Sue Chiddy was honored Saturday as the 2020 Friend of the Year by the Friends of the Richmond Memorial Library and Jerianne Barnes was honored for 2021 in a COVID-delayed celebration at the library.

Chiddy moved to Batavia in 1982 and learned about the Richmond Library by taking her five children there. A retired teacher, she has worked at GCC and has been involved in the planning and organizing of "The Tale of Three Counties," is on the Books Sandwiched in committee, helping bring in speakers, and she is part of the library reading group. She is also a member of the Richmond reads program. She enjoys gardening and has helped in the upkeep of the Library garden.

"I have enjoyed all of the opportunities the library has afforded us. It's been my pleasure to bring books and exciting new programs to the community of Batavia."

Barnes got her first paid library job at Prendergast Public Library in Jamestown, NY in 1956. Jerianne and her husband Larry along with their young daughter arrived in Batavia in 1968. In 1975, she received a Masters in Library Science from the University at Buffalo. She served as a school librarian and media specialist. Her volunteer work at Richmond has focused on reference, local history, and genealogy. She also delivers books for the Library Visits program.

"Working here is a labor of love," Barnes says. "This is the icing on the cake, it's sweet and I am grateful."

Photos and information by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

Group photo: Jessica Ecock Rotundo/VP Board of Directors, Bob Conrad/Library Director, Sue Chiddy, Jerianne Barnes, and Kathy Zipkin/Pres. Friends of the Richmond Library