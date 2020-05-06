Rochester man accused of dealing crack cocaine

Roy Watson

A 51-year-old Rochester man was arrested Monday on drug charges following a traffic stop on Route 98 in Batavia by members of the Local Drug Task Force.

Roy L. Watson is charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4th;

Driver's view obstructed;

Unauthorized sticker;

Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Watson was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine.

Following arraignment in Batavia City Court, Watson was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by State Police, the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chris Erion and K-9 "Frankie," and the District Attorney's Office.